You are here
STOCKS
Trump stance on China confuses markets
Schroders downgrades equities to neutral in Europe, Japan, Pacific ex-Japan and emerging markets; Singapore favoured
STOCK markets in Asia remained on tenterhooks, as political and economic uncertainties continued to weigh on sentiment.
"Risk sentiment swung to the bearish side during US trading session on Wednesday after White House adviser Larry Kudlow denied President Donald Trump's earlier gesture
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg