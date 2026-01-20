Trust Bank launches retail trading platform for US stocks and ETFs, offering in-app fractional investing

Since admitting investors from its waitlist in Nov 2025, around 10,000 customers have opened trading accounts

[SINGAPORE] Digital lender Trust Bank on Tuesday (Jan 20) became the latest entrant into Singapore’s crowded retail trading space, as it officially launched its in-app trading platform. This was first announced in Oct 2025.

In partnership with investment and trading firm Saxo Singapore, the trading platform – TrustInvest – enables customers to trade over 7,000 US stocks and exchange-traded funds.

Since admitting investors from its waitlist in November 2025, 10,000 customers have opened their trading accounts, with 45 per cent of customers who traded made fractional trades.

The bank said the fractional trading feature is a first for a banking app in Singapore. The feature allows investors to buy portions of a single share – lowering the barrier to entry to higher-priced US stocks such as Tesla or Meta, which trade at more than US$390 per share.

Trust Bank said that it will not charge platform, custody and settlement fees for trading. The platform will allow customers to perform fractional trading, with a minimum fee of US$10.

Commission fees for all trades will be waived until Jun 30. Following which, trades will incur a 0.05 per cent commission fee, with a minimum US$2.99 per trade thereafter.