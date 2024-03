THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust received a letter of demand dated Mar 4 regarding S$99,139.13 in alleged fees due and owed to Sun Shu, a former independent non-executive director.

The trustee-manager said late Thursday (Mar 7) that the former director resigned on Aug 29, 2023, and is seeking his fees for the period from Aug 1 to 29, 2023.

It is seeking legal advice over the letter.

Units of Dasin Retail Trust last traded at S$0.025 on Mar 6.