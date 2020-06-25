TSH reopens two bar outlets, expects to report loss for HY2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
FOOD and beverage operator TSH Corporation said in a regulatory update on Thursday that it has reopened two out of five of its bars for dine-in services, and is expecting to report a financial loss for HY2020.
It said that, as of Thursday, it does not foresee any material impairment to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes