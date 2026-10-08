TSMC’s Q3 revenue surges to record, beating market forecast

The figure of NT$1.49 trillion is up 50% from the year-earlier period due to surging demand for AI applications

The world’s largest contract chipmaker is scheduled to report Q3 earnings next Thursday, where it will also update its outlook and plans for the current quarter and the rest of the year. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported on Thursday (Oct 8) record third-quarter revenue, beating the market forecast and rising 50 per cent from the year-earlier period due to surging demand for artificial intelligence applications.

Revenue in the July-September quarter of this year came in at NT$1.49 trillion (US$46.71 billion), according to Reuters calculations, compared with NT$989.92 billion in the year-ago period. An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 19 analysts, had predicted Q3 revenue of NT$1.46 trillion.

TSMC is a major supplier to companies, including Nvidia and Apple.

In July, on its last earnings call, the company predicted Q3 revenue of between US$44.6 billion and US$45.8 billion. The company gives its forecast only in US dollars and not in Taiwan dollars.

For September alone, TSMC reported that revenue rose 54.6 per cent year-on-year to NT$511.86 billion.

TSMC, Asia’s most valuable publicly listed company with a market capitalisation of US$2.1 trillion, did not provide any details or forward guidance in its brief revenue statement.

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It is scheduled to report Q3 earnings next Thursday, where it will also update its outlook and plans for the current quarter and the rest of the year.

TSMC is expected to report a 64 per cent on-year rise in Q3 net profit to NT$740.8 billion, according to an LSEG SmartEstimate.

TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares closed down 1.35 per cent on Thursday ahead of the release of the revenue data. The broader market closed down 1 per cent. The shares have risen 64.52 per cent so far this year, in line with the broader market. REUTERS