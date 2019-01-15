TSMP Law adds China desk, new staff and partners

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE law firm TSMP has kickstarted the new year with new partners, new hires and a new desk for Chinese business, as it sets its sights on taking on a larger volume of international work.
June Ho joined TSMP Law as a partner on Jan 1 and will work with joint managing
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg