TSMP Law expands team, sets up compliance consulting firm

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 8:00 PM
Former Deputy Solicitor-General Jeffrey Chan Wah Teck has joined the dispute resolution team at TSMP.
Company and securities law specialist Hans Tjio has come onboard as a consultant for TSMP's regulatory practice.
Mark Jacobsen, who practises in regulatory and compliance for financial institutions, has come onboard as a consultant for TSMP's regulatory practice.
SINGAPORE law firm TSMP Law is strengthening its capabilities on several fronts with a second senior counsel, an expanded regulatory offering, and a newly established compliance consulting firm.

Former Deputy Solicitor-General Jeffrey Chan Wah Teck has joined the dispute resolution team. As a senior director at TSMP, he will focus on white-collar crime, regulatory investigations, medical negligence and investment disputes.

The appointment marks a new phase for Mr Chan as a practising member of the Bar after nearly half a century in the Singapore Legal Service, where he was the first Chief of Staff. As a litigator, he represented the government in civil and criminal cases, including appearing for the Attorney-General in matters concerning the legal profession.

TSMP joint managing partner Thio Shen Yi said: "(Jeffrey) has overseen the government's legal needs ranging from contracts, regulation and emergency planning. The wealth of experience Jeffrey brings to the table at TSMP will allow us to better serve a niche clientele with unique needs."

In the financial services space, TSMP has beefed up its regulatory practice with a new dedicated desk. The firm previously handled regulatory as part of the corporate practice.

Company and securities law specialist Hans Tjio has come onboard as a consultant, along with Mark Jacobsen, who practises in regulatory and compliance for financial institutions, and in funds.

Prof Tjio advises on issues ranging from securities law compliance to cryptocurrency and company law. He has spent decades in research and teaching at the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Law.

Mr Jacobsen, who was previously a partner at RHTLaw Taylor Wessing, has experience advising funds on transactions as both legal counsel and business consultant. "This is an increasingly relevant skill as private equity and venture capital funds are now taking over a large chunk of the role traditionally played by stock exchanges in raising money," noted TSMP in a press statement.

Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner and head of corporate, said: "We recognise that the world is changing and becoming more decentralised. The centre of gravity is shifting from brick-and-mortar institutions to activities in cyberspace. Regulations, the law and compliance have to keep up with these developments."

To top it off, TSMP's partners have established compliance consulting firm Integrium Pte Ltd to service the ongoing compliance and reporting requirements of its financial institution clients. It was set up as a separate entity from TSMP, and will deliver advice from financial regulatory consultants specialising in new and innovative business concepts.

