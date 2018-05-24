TT International gets time extension to report results, hold AGM

STRUGGLING mainboard-listed consumer electronics retailer TT International has received a time extension from the Singapore Exchange for the release of its financial statements and to hold its annual general meeting.

TT is still undergoing a debt restructuring process.

It has now received an extension of five and a half months until Nov 14 to announce its unaudited financial statements for the full year ended March 31.

It has also been granted an extension of four and a half months until Dec 14 to hold its annual general meeting.

Trading in TT shares has been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4 last year.