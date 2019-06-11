TT International given more time to submit financial statements, hold AGM

TT International announced on Tuesday that it received approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a time extension for the release of its unaudited financial statements for FY2019 and the first quarter of FY2020, and the holding of annual general meetings (AGM) for FY2018 and FY2019.

The company had asked for an extension of five months until Oct 30, 2019 for the release of financial statements for FY2019 and an extension of two-and-a-half months until Oct 30, 2019 for its Q1 FY2020 results.

It had also requested for four more months until Nov 30, 2019 to hold its AGM for FY2019, and an additional two weeks until June 30 to hold its AGM for FY2018.

Trading in the company’s securities on SGX has been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4, 2017.