You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TT International granted 3-month extension of moratorium, long-stop date

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 11:13 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

TT International announced late on Friday that the court has granted an extension of the moratorium and long-stop date for the implementation of its new restructuring scheme from Dec 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Previously in July, the company had entered into a binding term sheet with investor Celestial Palace Limited for a convertible loan of S$48 million, of which an amount of up to S$45 million will be used to fund the implementation of the new scheme. The court had approved the new scheme and the company received an extension of the existing moratorium until Dec 31, 2019 to give it time to obtain all necessary approvals from relevant authorities to facilitate the completion of the convertible loan and the implementation of the new scheme.

Earlier this month, the company applied to the court for another extension of its existing moratorium to March 31, 2020, and to extend the long-stop date. Trading in the company's shares has been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SEE ALSO

Big Box operator TT Int's board seeks change of auditors

Companies & Markets

Charmaine Lum appointed CFO of Mapletree Logistics Trust's manager

SGX RegCo serves notice to Metech to reconvene EGM

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

Hot stocks: Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 11:06 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Dec 27, 2019 10:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Charmaine Lum appointed CFO of Mapletree Logistics Trust's manager

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's manager has appointed Mapletree long-timer Charmaine Lum Sheh Min as chief financial...

Dec 27, 2019 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo serves notice to Metech to reconvene EGM

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) served notice to Catalist-listed Metech on Friday after trading hours...

Dec 27, 2019 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) announced on Friday that it will be shaking up its board of directors and...

Dec 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly