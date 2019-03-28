You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TT International's new restructuring scheme gets High Court nod

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 12:23 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CONSUMER electronics retailer TT International’s new restructuring scheme has been approved by the High Court, subject to a creditor standstill and the extension of the scheme's long stop date, it said early Thursday morning in a bourse filing.

One of the amendments and conditions is having one of the firm’s creditors deemed an excluded creditor under the new scheme.

The creditor, who was assessed by the court to have a claim of S$1.3 million before GST, has provided an undertaking that it would not, without the court's leave or the company's prior consent in writing, begin winding up proceedings, serve a statutory demand or commence judicial management proceedings against the company.

This is in return for TT International providing information to the creditor of any payments made to another excluded creditor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The court has also ordered the long stop date for implementation of the new scheme to be extended to April 30, 2019.

The order follows TT International’s sanction application hearing on March 26, initially to be held on March 18. The company adjourned the hearing to a later date in order to answer creditor queries.

The firm said it would assess any impact arising from the amendments in the new scheme and creditor standstill on its proposed disposal of shares in the company’s subsidiaries and on the new scheme.

Its restructuring scheme excludes the company’s 51-per cent subsidiary Big Box Singapore, which owns the Big Box warehouse mall in Jurong East. The unit's voluntary liquidation was initiated in September 2018. 

Shares in TT International have been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4, 2017.

Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

Soh, Quah made unauthorised trades: remisier

SGX buys 20% stake in BidFX to reinforce FX pillar

OCBC is first Singapore bank to set up ethics committee

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Fortress Minerals' IPO debuts marginally higher

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_pg_2803.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening