TT Int'l secures deadline extension for disclosure reporting

TT International, the struggling electronics retailer that owns part of warehouse mall Big Box, said on Tuesday that it has won regulator approval to extend reporting deadlines as its restructuring continues.

These extensions, granted by the Singapore Exchange, would allow give the firm a further six months' extension until May 14, 2019 to announce its fiscal 2018 financial statement, among other things.

TT International shares have been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4, 2017.