You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tuan Sing Q3 earnings slump 95% on revenue drop, higher finance costs

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 10:11 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

TUAN Sing Holdings' Q3 net profit plunged 95 per cent to about S$206,000 from S$3.8 million a year ago, the property developer announced on Wednesday.

This came on the back of a 29 per cent drop in revenue to S$67 million from S$94.6 million, on lower revenue from the industrial services and property segments. Finance costs also increased 22 per cent to S$13.1 million, mainly due to higher interest expense for 18 Robinson.

Earnings per share was 0.1 Singapore cent excluding fair-value adjustments, compared with 0.3 cent in the third quarter of the previous year. Including fair-value adjustments, earnings per share fell to 0.02 cent for Q3 2019.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net profit was down 88 per cent to S$1.8 million from S$14.9 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue shrank 14 per cent to S$218.4 million from S$252.8 million a year ago, due to lower revenue from the hotels investment and industrial services segments. This was partially offset by higher revenue from the property segment.

SEE ALSO

Century Warehouse in Pasir Panjang up for collective sale at S$57m

Again due to interest expenses for 18 Robinson, finance costs were 28 per cent higher than in the same period a year ago, coming in at S$40 million compared with S$31.2 million in 2018.

Earnings per share was 0.2 Singapore cent, compared with 1.3 cents for the first nine months of 2018.

No dividend was declared for the period under review.

Tuan Sing shares closed down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.47 per cent to S$0.335 on Wednesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Finance posts 35.7% fall in Q3 net profit to S$23.6m

OUE C-Reit posts 44% rise in Q3 DPU to 0.79 S cent

Accordia Golf Trust H1 DPU soars 54.5% to record high of 2.07 yen

Olam posts 1.5% dip in Q3 net profit to S$20.4m

ComfortDelGro posts 10.8% fall in Q3 net profit to S$70m

AEI Corp's share price jumps 21%, prompting SGX query

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 10:00 PM
Government & Economy

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

[BEIJING] China will lower the minimum capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure investment projects, state...

Nov 13, 2019 10:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore's EDBI gives financial solutions firm Pico's regional push a leg up

SINGAPORE Economic Development Board's investment arm EDBI has invested an undisclosed sum in financial solutions...

Nov 13, 2019 09:46 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer prices increase more than expected in October

[WASHINGTON] US consumer prices rebounded more than expected in October and underlying inflation picked up, which...

Nov 13, 2019 09:35 PM
Government & Economy

India's headline inflation breaches central bank's threshold

[NEW DELIHI] India's retail inflation quickened for the third straight month in October, breaching the central bank'...

Nov 13, 2019 09:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel bid

[LONDON] European steel lobby Eurofer plans to raise concerns over Chinese group Jingye's proposed purchase of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly