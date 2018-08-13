You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Two of three Ace Achieve independent directors quit over audit delay

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 7:53 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

TWO of Ace Achieve Infocom's three independent directors have quit, citing delays in the company's annual audit and a lack of information from management.

The resignations came from lead independent director Soh Yeow Hwa, who chaired the audit committee and was a member of the nominating and remuneration committees; and from Roy Ling Chung Yee, who chaired the nominating and remuneration committees, and was an audit committee member.

"Despite numerous reminders given to management to complete the annual audit ended April 30, 2018, the independent directors have seen limited progress and have not received sufficient information," Ace Achieve, an information and communications technology company, announced to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Saturday.

On July 4, Ace Achieve said that it would aim to release its fiscal 2018 results before Aug 31 and conduct its annual general meeting before Oct 31 after the SGX rejected the company's application for more time to announce its results and to hold the shareholders' meeting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Following Mr Soh and Mr Ling's departure, Kang Junen is now the sole independent director on Ace Achieve's three-member board alongside executive chairman and chief executive Deng Zeling and deputy chairman and non-executive director Yang Fan.

Ace Achieve said that it is making its "best efforts" to replace the two independent directors.

Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

MoneySmart plans 2020 IPO, acquisition also on the cards

Turkish crisis, US retail earnings to set direction

Novena Global Lifecare defers listing after MOU with Yozma BioScience

Seeking its day in the sun

Industrial Production data points to more upside for US equities

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications
4 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BT_20180813_JQMONEY13D6OY_3529598.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

MoneySmart plans 2020 IPO, acquisition also on the cards

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_manhattan_130818_15.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

Lower fund expenses a trend in US, Europe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening