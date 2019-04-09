You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
OUE REITS MERGER

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

Deal will yield diversified Reit with commercial property and hospitality assets worth S$6.8 billion; increased liquidity expected to raise unit price
Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Consolidation in the Reit sector appears to be gaining momentum - two OUE units announced a merger on Monday to create a S$6.8 billion diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) whose unit price could rise over time with increased liquidity and institutional interest.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Singapore

CONSOLIDATION in the Reit sector appears to be gaining momentum - two OUE units announced a merger on Monday to create a S$6.8 billion diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) whose unit price could rise over time with increased liquidity and institutional interest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

BP_Johor Bahru Port_090419_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

lwx_khaw_090419_6.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia working on agreement to suspend RTS Link

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening