Tycoon Oei Hong Leong discontinues legal action against Raffles Education

Singapore
RAFFLES Education Corp (REC) substantial shareholder Oei Hong Leong has discontinued his latest legal action against the company in relation to its plan to raise its stake in a Chinese property firm.
In a statement to the bourse, the mainboard-listed REC announced that Mr...
