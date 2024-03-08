Tyre maker Michelin to invest 300 million euros in Thailand

THAILAND’S government said on Friday (Mar 8) French tyre maker Michelin planned to invest 300 million euros (S$436.8 million) in the South-east Asian country over the next three years to increase production capacity.

Michelin has already invested more than 1 billion euros in Thailand with five plants and 8,000 workers, the government said in a statement issued during Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s visit to France, where he met with company executives.

The government also said Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor was looking to expand its business in Thailand. REUTERS

