Uber cuts 10% of customer service jobs, citing ‘embrace’ of AI

This is its second round of reductions in under two months and the first time the firm has tied layoffs to AI efficiency pushes

In June, Uber cut 23% of its so-called people division, representing less than 1% of its 34,000 global employees, after a new president took over. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies said it has cut 10 per cent of jobs within its customer service operations as part of a broader effort to simplify its ranks and “embrace artificial intelligence”.

The company announced the cuts within the community operations team on Wednesday (Jul 22).

An Uber spokesperson said by email that the company is working “to simplify operations, strengthen in-person collaboration, and continue to embrace AI”.

Employees who had been working remotely for the team were also asked to relocate to a hub office, consistent with the company’s return-to-office mandate, the spokesperson said.

“Our organisation has become too complex and siloed,” Megha Yethatika, Uber’s vice-president of global community operations, said in an memo to her division on Wednesday.

The department “has made some strides” in using AI, she said, “but to unlock this potential, we need an effective organisation to layer AI on. We cannot scale frontier technology on top of fragmented processes”.

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Businesses, from the financial services company Block to cloud company Oracle, have been citing AI as a reason for job cuts in recent months.

This marks the first time Uber has tied layoffs to AI efficiency pushes and is the second round of reductions in less than two months to simplify team structures.

In June, the company cut 23 per cent of its so-called people division, representing less than 1 per cent of its 34,000 global employees, after a new president took over.

The company said in May that it would slow hiring due to the internal use of AI, but it is still recruiting for more than 500 roles on its jobs page, including for engineers to support robotaxi partnerships. BLOOMBERG