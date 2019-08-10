You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Uber loses US$5.2b, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190810_UBER109RYN_3859899.jpg
Uber's core business, ride-hailing, grew revenue only 2 per cent to US$2.3 billion.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

San Francisco

UBER Technologies reported a record US$5.2 billion loss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets on Thursday as growth in its core ride-hailing business slowed, sending its shares down 6 per cent.

The company said a price war in the United States was easing and that an important measure of profitability topped its target, but slowing revenue growth raised questions about Uber's ability to expand and fend off competition.

"Losses are widening and the competition is cut-throat," said Haris Anwar, analyst at financial markets platform Investing.com. "What's sapping investor confidence and hitting its stock hard after this report is the absence of a clear path to grow revenue and cut costs."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber's second-quarter net loss, widening from a loss of US$878 million a year earlier, included US$3.9 billion of stock-based compensation expenses related to its IPO earlier this year and nearly US$300 million in "driver appreciation" related to the stock sale.

The report caught investors off guard in part because Uber's smaller rival Lyft on Wednesday had raised revenue expectations and described an easing price war.

Uber stock had risen more than 8 per cent and Lyft had gained 3 per cent during the day. Following Uber's report, its shares fell 6 per cent and Lyft dropped nearly 2 per cent.

Uber reported that revenue growth slowed to 14 per cent to US$3.2 billion and fell short of the average analyst estimate of US$3.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's core business, ride-hailing, grew revenue only 2 per cent to US$2.3 billion. Food delivery Uber Eats grew 72 per cent to US$595 million.

Gross bookings, a measure of total value of car rides, scooter and bicycle trips, food deliveries and other services before payments to drivers, restaurants and other expenses, rose 31 per cent from a year earlier to US$15.76 billion. Analysts on average were expecting US$15.80 billion.

At the same time, Uber is keeping less money per car ride. The amount passengers spent on trips rose 20 per cent while the amount Uber kept after paying its drivers increased just 4 per cent.

Chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press call the competitive environment was starting to rationalise and had been "progressively improving" since the first quarter. This year would be the peak for investment and losses would lessen in 2020 and 2021, he added.

Lyft on Wednesday said pricing had become more rational, meaning the company should spend less on promotions and incentives to win market share. It raised its revenue outlook.

Both the companies have historically relied on subsidisation to attract riders and have been spending heavily to expand services into areas such as self-driving technology for Lyft and food delivery for Uber.

Uber's costs rose 147 per cent to US$8.65 billion in the quarter, including a sharp rise in spending for research and development. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Japan economy grows faster than expected on new-era holidays

UK GDP shrinks unexpectedly for first time since 2012

What's up with Jardine Matheson's recent stake raise in Jardine Strategic?

Adidas fears 'everybody will lose' in US-China currency war

The Jardine empire

Strategists unfazed as US$47b vaporise from Canadian stocks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

nz_goldman_090846.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysia files charges against current, former directors of Goldman Sachs units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly