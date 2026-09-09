Uber seeking 4.5 billion euros from debut euro bond sale

It’s selling fixed-rate securities with maturities ranging from three years to 20 years

Uber, which has previously only raised debt in dollars, is joining a record rush by American companies to raise euro bonds this year. PHOTO: EPA

[WASHINGTON] Uber Technologies is looking to raise 4.5 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) from its debut five-part euro bond, the latest move by an American company to diversify its funding in Europe.

The ride-hailing app is selling fixed-rate securities with maturities ranging from three years to 20 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. Investor bids of more than 21 billion euros combined helped prices tighten from initial guidance to 45 basis points over mid-swaps for the shortest tranche to 170 basis points over for the longest, said the person, who asked not to be identified.

Uber, which has previously only raised debt in dollars, is joining a record rush by American companies to raise euro bonds this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The move comes as the firm expands in Europe. It is in the process of buying Delivery Hero, with the board of the Germany-based company voting to accept Uber’s offer earlier this month.

Fitch Ratings cited the “broader geographic diversification and greater scale” arising from the acquisition when it assigned an A- score to the bond, higher than the BBB+ equivalent given by Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global.

Debt issuance by US non-financial corporates in European currencies is well on track to surpass the US$150 billion annual all-time high set in 2025, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs Group, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are managing the bond sale. BLOOMBERG