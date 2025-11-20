UBS appoints Kwa Chong Seng as chairman for Singapore, South-east Asia

He will take over the new role on Dec 1

In his role, Kwa will provide strategic oversight, strengthen partnerships and relationships in Singapore and support UBS' growth and innovation across the region. PHOTO: MINDEF

[SINGAPORE] UBS has appointed corporate heavyweight Kwa Chong Seng as chairman for Singapore and South-east Asia, beginning from Dec 1.

In this newly created role, Kwa will report directly to Iqbal Khan, president of UBS Asia-Pacific and the co-president of global wealth management at UBS.

According to an internal memo on Thursday (Nov 20) seen by The Business Times, UBS said that Kwa “brings with him several decades of exceptional leadership across both (the) public and private sectors”.

Kwa, 79, was chairman of several major listed companies, such as the Singapore Exchange, ST Engineering and Olam International, and held board positions at DBS and Seatown Holdings.

He was also chairman of Fullerton Fund Management and Media Corporation of Singapore.

Furthermore, he previously served as deputy chairman of Temasek Holdings as well as the Public Service Commission Singapore.

Kwa is currently also chairman of surgical imaging technology provider UltraGreen.ai, which is looking to list in Singapore in a US$400 million deal.

In his role at UBS, he will provide strategic oversight, strengthen partnerships and relationships in Singapore, and support UBS’ growth and innovation across the region.

He will work closely with Edmund Koh, chairman for UBS Asia-Pacific, and Jin Yee Young, Singapore country head and co-head of global wealth management Asia-Pacific, to develop UBS’ business in the region.

Kwa will also look after nurturing the next generation of leaders, added UBS.