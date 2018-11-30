You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UE lines S$333m term loan for Dairy Farm Rd land buy

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 7:36 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

UNITED Engineers (UE) has entered into an agreement for secured term loan facilities amounting to S$333 million to part-finance the acquisition of a land parcel at Dairy Farm Road.

The firm said after Friday's trading close that it has signed a deal with DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB for the secured term loan facilities.

The facilities will be used to partially finance the purchase price for the acquisition of the site. They will also fund the differential premium payable to the relevant authority, related construction, development and other costs tied to the site and the development of the site, it added.

UE's subsidiary won the tender for the land parcel along Dairy Farm Road with a bid price of S$368.8 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site, which is under a 99-year lease, has a land area of about 19,648 square metres with a maximum gross floor area of 41,260 square metres. It is within walking distance of Hillview MRT station. 

UE closed flat at S$2.60 on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
4 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 30, 2018
Real Estate

URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites

doc72zn7qtwi5l1jb5ngihs_doc6ux8gtor85uryne295s.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_MAS_3011.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

file72mq3lu225ku9py7jcx.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening