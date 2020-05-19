You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare facilities operating at 'optimum production efficiency'

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 6:40 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CATALIST-LISTED manufacturer of disposable gloves UG Healthcare Corporation said in a regulatory update on Tuesday that its facilities are operating at "optimum production efficiency", with the production capacity of 2.9 billion gloves per annum amid higher demand for gloves.

The planned...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land credits 'strategic' portfolio for cushion against Covid-19 impact

Prime US Reit manager appoints Harmeet Singh Bedi as deputy CEO, CFO

Singtel associate Bharti Airtel sees shares rise 10%; data demand, tariff hikes help

GuocoLand obtains S$730m green loan for Tan Quee Lan development

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for CMOS image sensor products

Hot stock: Perennial shares up 12.1% after disclosure on substantial shareholders mulling options

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 19, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong extends gathering ban to Tiananmen anniversary

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Tuesday extended anti-virus measures limiting public gatherings until June 4, a move that...

May 19, 2020 06:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land credits 'strategic' portfolio for cushion against Covid-19 impact

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Ho Bee Land said on Tuesday that the firm is "not as badly affected" by the virus...

May 19, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 1.7% higher

THE Singapore bourse continued to trade on an optimistic path on Tuesday, with sentiments lifted by vaccine hopes...

May 19, 2020 05:50 PM
Consumer

Sony to take full control of listed financial arm for 400b yen

[TOKYO] Sony Corp said on Tuesday it will turn its listed financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings, into a wholly...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.