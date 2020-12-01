You are here

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:46 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

GLOVE-MAKER UG Healthcare will carry out Covid-19 testing on its employees in its upstream manufacturing operations in Malaysia, the Catalist-listed firm announced in a Tuesday bourse filing after trading hours.

The announcement follows recent revelations that thousands of employees of...

