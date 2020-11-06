UG Healthcare's Q1 net profit jumps to S$22.7m from S$305,000

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GLOVE manufacturer UG Healthcare Corporation on Thursday reported net profit of S$22.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September, a 74-fold increase from net profit of S$305,000 in the corresponding quarter last year.
The group's latest quarterly profit had...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes