You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UK's IQE to take over Singapore JV

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

CARDIFF-BASED IQE said on Thursday that it would take complete ownership of its loss-making joint venture (JV) in Singapore to capitalise on supply chains in the Asian country and China's 5G market, sending its shares 5 per cent higher.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple products, also manufactures for Asian customers in Taiwan and Singapore.

It has banked on the region for significant new orders amid the tariff dispute between the United States and China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The JV, CSDC Private Ltd, was formed in 2015 by its Singaporean unit MBE Technology with WIN Semiconductors and Nanyang Technological University to develop and sell compound semiconductor technologies.

US restrictions on China's Huawei had disrupted the semiconductor industry's supply chain and IQE said it would attempt a turnaround for CSDC as it takes full control, with benefits seen from being closer to Asian chip customers and original equipment manufacturers.

"In the current geopolitical context, Singapore represents a strategically significant site for IQE," chief executive officer Drew Nelson said.

The JV, which recorded losses of S$8.9 million in 2018, will be bought for a nominal fee of US$1 from WIN and S$1 from other stakeholders, the company said.

IQE said it expects its 2019 adjusted core profit and operating profit to take a £500,000 (S$842,163) hit post the acquisition.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £3.7 million for the six months ended June 30. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Motley Fool's exit a dent to independent research

Contributions from newly acquired assets boost SPH Reit's DPU

Retail Reits should be able to weather e-commerce threat

GCCP Resources inks agreement to buy palm oil grower in RTO deal

Thai, Philippine firms lead revival in South-east Asia IPOs

Singtel may cut dividend to maintain credit rating: DBS Research

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly