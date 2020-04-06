You are here

UMS' factories in Penang and the US reopen at 'limited level', Singapore ops unaffected

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 6:41 PM
PRECISION-engineering firm UMS Holdings said on Monday that its factories in Penang and California have resumed operations, but that it will need to follow strict measures put in place by the authorities in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its production facilities in Singapore will not be affected by the government's circuit-breaker measures that kick in on Tuesday, as the group is a manufacturer of semiconductors, which are classified as essential products.

UMS' Penang factory has been closed since the Malaysian government's movement control order issued on March 18. The firm said that it has now received approval from the authorities to resume operations at a "minimal level" from Monday, and that it will need to adhere to strict measures put in place by the Malaysian health ministry.

In California, UMS' factory was closed to comply with the state's stay-at-home order issued on March 19. The factory has now resumed operations at a "limited level", as its continued operation has been deemed necessary to maintain the continuity of operations of the US federal critical-infrastructure sectors.

Shares of UMS ended trading at S$0.64 on Monday, up 2.5 Singapore cents or 4.07 per cent.

