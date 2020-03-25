UMS Holdings extends suspension of Penang factory operations

PRECISION engineering firm UMS Holdings said on Wednesday that its factory in Penang will remain closed till April 14, in compliance with Malaysia’s extension of the movement control order.

The firm had previously announced that the factory would be closed till March 31, but has now extended the closure period. The group will continue to adhere to the directives from the government of Malaysia, it said in a regulatory update.

Its factory in California, USA will also remain closed in compliance with the states stay-home executive order issued on March 19. The resumption of operations will be subject to further government directives, said UMS. Meanwhile, its production facilities in Singapore will remain operational.

The group will continue to assess the impact of these government directives on its business, and will provide updates on the Covid-19 situation to shareholders as well as any other material developments, said UMS.

UMS shares closed up S$0.04 or 6.7 per cent at S$0.64 on Wednesday.