You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UMS Holdings net profit up 41% in Q3 on back of strong semiconductor sales

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 6:35 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SEMICONDUCTOR equipment maker UMS Holdings saw net profit soar 41 per cent to S$12.9 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, on the back of strong semiconductor sales, in results released by the Mainboard-listed firm on Thursday after market close.

Revenue for the quarter was up 37 per cent at S$45.2 million. All core business segments grew, led by the core semiconductor business, which rose 39 per cent.

This was driven by higher sales of integrated systems, up 63 per cent to S$23.4 million. Component sales revenue was up 18 per cent at S$19 million, and revenue from the "others" segment rose 13 per cent, due mainly to higher material distributions from subsidiary Starke Singapore.

Geographically, all key markets except the United States reported strong revenue growth, including increases of 52 per cent in Malaysia due to higher material distribution; 47 per cent in Singapore with increased semiconductor integrated system sales, and 40 per cent in Taiwan with higher component spares sales.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 2.43 Singapore cents, compared with 1.71 Singapore cents in the year-ago period.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share has been recommended, the same as a year ago. UMS chairman and chief executive officer Andy Luong said this was a prudent measure taken against a backdrop of global economic challenges.

UMS said that barring any unforeseen circumstances, it will stay profitable in FY2020.

The latest quarter's results meant a 45 per cent rise in net profit for the first nine months of the financial year to S$35.2 million, already exceeding 2019's full-year earnings of S$33.6 million.

Revenue for the first nine months was S$120.3 million, up 32 per cent from S$91.5 million in the year-ago period.

Mr Luong said the performance in the first nine months demonstrated the firm's "operational resilience and ability to respond quickly to customer demands in spite of unprecedented supply-chain disruptions and factory lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

"We are also in a sweet spot as we continue to benefit from the strong and sustained global semiconductor boom, driven by the digitalisation wave worldwide spurred by the pandemic," he added.

UMS shares closed down 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.54 per cent at S$0.96 on Thursday before the release of the results.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Catalist-listed M Development pursues voluntary liquidation

OCBC says Singapore online sales boom doesn't spell demise of physical stores

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Sabana's scheme meeting set for Dec 4; managers emphasise that 'bigger is better'

DBS to offer 24/7, self-service banking in a third of branches by 2022

Too early to tell how Singtel revenue might rebound past pre-pandemic base, says CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 12, 2020 06:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon says it remains committed to Singapore refinery expansion

[SINGAPORE] Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it remains committed to expanding its refining-petrochemical complex in...

Nov 12, 2020 06:11 PM
Technology

Group of 165 Google critics call for swift EU antitrust action: letter

[BRUSSELS] A group of 165 companies and industry bodies have called on European Union (EU) antitrust enforcers to...

Nov 12, 2020 06:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Catalist-listed M Development pursues voluntary liquidation

CATALIST-LISTED M Development intends to go private by means of a members' voluntary liquidation, it said in a...

Nov 12, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

STI snaps three-session rally, falls 0.05%

SINGAPORE shares retreated on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally as the initial euphoria led by elections and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

Telstra to split into three, seeks buyer for mobile towers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for