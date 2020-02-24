You are here

UMS Holdings posts 4% dip in Q4 net profit of S$9.2m

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 11:31 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED precision engineering firm UMS Holdings on Monday posted a 4 per cent dip in net profit for the fourth quarter to S$9.2 million from S$9.6 million a year ago.

Q4 revenue soared 56 per cent to S$40.4 million from S$25.9 million in the previous year, driven by a 53 per cent jump in semiconductor sales and an 88 per cent surge in Other segment sales. Earnings per share were 1.72 Singapore cents, down from 1.79 cents in Q4 2018.

For the full year, net profit was down 22 per cent to S$33.6 million from S$43.1 million previously. This was attributed to softer gross material margins, reflecting a change in product mix to have a higher share of semiconductor system integrated sales which yield lower margins.

Revenue crept up 3 per cent to S$131.9 million from S$127.9 million, and earnings per share were 6.26 cents, compared with 8.03 cents in FY2018.

The company has declared a final dividend of two cents per ordinary share and a special dividend of 0.5 cent per ordinary share. It declared a final dividend of two cents per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.

UMS shares closed at S$0.955 on Monday, down 6.5 cents or 6.37 per cent.

