You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UMS makes general offer for JEP at S$0.15 per share

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 9:43 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-listed precision engineering firm UMS Holdings said on Monday that it has acquired another 10.9 per cent of the shares in Catalist-listed JEP Holdings, through a married deal with mainboard-listed Ellipsiz.

UMS paid S$6.6 million or S$0.15 a share for each JEP share, with the deal raising its stake in the latter from 27.9 per cent to 38.8 per cent.

The acquisition triggered a mandatory cash offer for the rest of the shares in JEP, though the offer will only become unconditional if UMS receives, by the close of the offer, valid acceptances for it to control more than 50 per cent of JEP.

The offer price of S$0.15 represents a 4.5 per cent discount over JEP's volume-weighted average price for the one month leading to last Friday. On Monday, JEP shares jumped 1.6 Singapore cents or 10.26 per cent to S$0.172.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UMS said it currently intends to preserve the listing status of JEP, but added that it maintains the flexibility to assess its options in the event the public float falls below 10 per cent.

UMS chief executive Andy Luong said: "The proposed acquisition of JEP is in line with our group's overall diversification strategy to tap new growth sectors beyond the semiconductor industry. JEP has recently demonstrated a positive turnaround to achieve an increase in net profit attributable to the owners of the company of more than 160 per cent for FY2018 from FY2017."

UMS will also make an offer to acquire all outstanding warrants issued by JEP. The warrants offer will be unconditional in all respects. The offer price for each warrant will be S$0.074.

UMS had called for a trading halt on Monday, 15 minutes before the end of the trading day. UMS shares last changed hands at S$2.05, up 1.49 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit posts Q1 DPU of 1.656 Singapore cents, beating forecast

Oxley posts Q3 net profit of S$66.1m on fair-value gains

NetLink NBN Trust raises FY2019 DPU to 4.88 Singapore cents

Thomson Medical posts Q1 net loss of S$1.01m on higher finance costs

GSH Corp Q1 net profit dives 70.3% on higher cost of sales, finance expenses

SGX orders Best World's major customer to hand over documents

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
4 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
5 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ud54wnjlzs1mliirc67.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to raise tariffs on US$60b worth of US goods from June 1

May 13, 2019
Garage

Fintech firm Marvelstone Group holds 'less than 1%' of media startup Tech in Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening