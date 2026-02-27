UMS Q4 FY2025 earnings flat at S$11.1 million; declares dividend of S$0.02

Revenue for the quarter eases 1% to S$66.8 million

The board of UMS Integration declared a dividend of S$0.02 per share. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] UMS Integration reported a flat earnings of S$11.1 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, as higher tax expenses offset improved gross material margins and lower personnel costs.

Revenue for the quarter eased 1 per cent to S$66.8 million, the company said in its financial results released on Friday (Feb 27). UMS Integration provides equipment manufacturing and engineering services to semiconductor original equipment manufacturers.

Earnings per share for Q4 FY2025 were also flat, at S$0.0156.

A final dividend of S$0.02 per share for FY2025 was proposed, unchanged from the S$0.02 final dividend paid for FY2024.

Specifically, semiconductor segment sales were 1 per cent lower at S$56.8 million, due mainly to lower component sales.

Sales in other segments, which includes the manufacture of water disinfection systems and metal distribution, surged 45 per cent. This was mainly due to revenue recognition of several completed projects under the group’s water treatment subsidiary, Kalf Engineering.

Geographically, all the group’s key markets, except Singapore and the US, posted higher revenue compared with the same period in FY2024.

Revenue from Taiwan soared 44 per cent due to the commencement of component sales to a new key customer’s location there, while revenue from Malaysia edged up 2 per cent to slightly above S$8 million.

Sales in Singapore fell 2 per cent to S$42.4 million mainly due to lower overall semiconductor sales, while those in the US slumped 42 per cent to S$5.2 million on lower semiconductor and aerospace component sales.

For FY2025, earnings rose 2 per cent to S$41.6 million from S$40.6 million in FY2024. Revenue for FY2025 grew 4 per cent to S$251.1 million from S$242.1 million in FY2024.

Earnings per share for the full year stood at S$0.0585, up from S$0.0574 in FY2024.

The group also announced it has successfully renewed its Integrated System contract with an existing key customer for another three years as semiconductor demand accelerates.

The group noted it has invested more than S$155 million in the last four years to expand manufacturing capabilities to prepare for an “expected production ramp-up.” Its new facilities are now operational and equipped with capabilities to capture new market opportunities.

The group is currently working on many new product introductions from its new key customer to expand its product offerings in line with upbeat forecasts in the coming months.

Andy Luong, chief executive of UMS, said: “Both our key global customers have forecast robust demand growth for 2026 and 2027. With the acceleration of AI (artificial intelligence) applications, they are ramping execution velocity to drive multi-year outperformance targets.”

Shares of UMS closed up 5.1 per cent or S$0.07 to S$1.45 on Friday.