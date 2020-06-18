Union Gas may buy LPG businesses from parent Union Energy

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LIQUEFIED petroleum gas (LPG) dealer Union Gas Holdings plans to buy LPG distribution, bottling and storage businesses from substantial shareholder Union Energy Corp, the board has disclosed in a bourse filing.
Catalist-listed Union Gas inked an exclusive, non-binding...
