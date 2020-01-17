You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Union Gas plans purchase of Defu Lane HQ for S$10.5m

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 9:38 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

CATALIST-LISTED Union Gas Holdings has made an offer to purchase a property at 89 Defu Lane for S$10.5 million, to serve as its headquarters, the company announced in a bourse filing on Friday. 

Union Gas paid S$105,000 to the vendor, Long Bow Manufacturing, on Friday for an option to purchase the property. Long Bow has five working days to accept the offer. The sale is also conditional on receiving approval, as well as a 30-year lease extension from JTC Corporation.

The market value of the property is about S$12 million, based on a valuation commissioned by a bank in late-2018, on the assumption that the lease period will be extended by 30 years. Union Gas will fund the purchase with internal resources, borrowings or both. 

"As the company has been operating out of offices in different locations, the potential acquisition will allow the company to centralise its staff in a single location," Union Gas said in its filing. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Union Gas shares closed at S$0.245 on Friday, down 2 per cent.

SEE ALSO

GuocoLand's Q2 earnings nearly triple on boost from Martin Modern sales

Companies & Markets

SCI takes S$54m hit from criminal, civil claims over China wastewater discharge

EHT’s largest shareholder Frank Yuan pares stake to 10.69%

Teckwah consolidates logistics operations for efficiency

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

Jasper in negative equity position as Q3 losses deepen 17%

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Singtel despite associate Airtel's failed court plea

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 09:22 PM
Life & Culture

Michelin strips star from French culinary beacon Bocuse

[COLLONGES-AU-MONT-D'OR] Almost exactly two years after the death of the renowned French chef Paul Bocuse, the...

Jan 17, 2020 08:50 PM
Transport

Boeing is way behind airbus in race for China's next big order

[BEIJING] The long-awaited trade agreement between the US and China may pave the way for Boeing to resume sales to...

Jan 17, 2020 08:39 PM
Companies & Markets

SCI takes S$54m hit from criminal, civil claims over China wastewater discharge

SEMBCORP Industries (SCI) faces S$54 million in fines and cash settlement from legal proceedings over the discharge...

Jan 17, 2020 08:24 PM
Banking & Finance

China securities regulator says to balance equity supply and demand this year

[SHANGHAI] China's securities watchdog said on Friday that it would keep equity supply and demand in balance in 2020...

Jan 17, 2020 08:00 PM
Government & Economy

China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949

[BEIJING] China's birth rate dropped last year to its lowest level since the Communist country was founded in 1949,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly