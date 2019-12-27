You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 10:09 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

UNITED Engineers (UE) on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group's mandatory conditional cash offer.

As at 5pm on Thursday, Yanlord owned, controlled or has agreed to acquire about 90.27 per cent of UE's ordinary shares.

That means that less than 10 per cent of UE shares are now held by the public.

The S$2.70-a-share offer remains open for acceptances till 5.30pm on Dec 30. The Singapore Exchange will suspend trading of UE shares at the offer's close.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UE ordinary shareholders who may not want to hold shares in an unlisted company should consider accepting the offer or exercising their rights to require Yanlord to acquire their shares at the final offer price, UE said on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Lone Star emerges as white-knight bidder for Japanese hotel chain Unizo

Yanlord had said on Dec 16 that it intends to exercise its rights of compulsory acquisition.

It also announced on Dec 16 that it plans to delist UE, which reverses its initial proposal in October to keep UE public.

Yanlord had launched a mandatory offer for UE in late October at S$2.60 a share, after buying out the consortium partners, Perennial and Heng Yue, with whom it had made an earlier joint bid for UE in 2017. It later raised its offer price to S$2.70 per share, which values UE at S$1.72 billion.

When Yanlord revived its takeover bid in October, its wholly-owned subsidiary Yanlord Investment (Singapore) had held 35.27 per cent of UE ordinary shares and 97.71 per cent of UE preference shares.

UE shares were unchanged at S$2.69 as at 9.54am on Friday after the announcement, while Yanlord was up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent to S$1.20.

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% y-o-y

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms in November grew 5.4 per cent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion...

Dec 27, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Friday after the Christmas break, following more record finishes on...

Dec 27, 2019 09:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.07%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking record gains in the US. The Straits Times Index gained 0.07 per...

Dec 27, 2019 09:23 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MLT, Yanlord, UE, UOB, EC World Reit, Second Chance Properties, Dyna-Mac

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Dec 27, 2019 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.80...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly