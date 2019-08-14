You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

United Engineers Q2 net profit falls 25% on higher finance costs

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 6:41 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

UNITED Engineers (UE) saw net profit shrink 25 per cent to S$8.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, down from S$11.01 million in the year-ago period, the property development and engineering group announced on Wednesday.

This was mainly due to higher finance costs, as well as the absence of a write-back of excess provision of S$1 million related to a completed overseas development.

Revenue fell 8 per cent year-on-year to S$88.14 million. Of UE's four business segments, property rental and hospitality was the only one to see revenue rise year-on-year in the second quarter, up 5 per cent to S$32.9 million.

Property development revenue was down 32 per cent to S$6.7 million, engineering and distribution revenue was down 12 per cent to S$19.7 million, and manufacturing revenue was down 20 per cent to S$14.8 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share for the quarter were 1.3 Singapore cents, compared with 1.7 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. No dividend was recommended, the same as a year ago.

With the latest results, net profit for the first-half was S$16.06 million, down 20 per cent from S$20.01 million in the year-ago period.

"The group expects the weaker economic outlook in Singapore and the sustained impact of the July 2018 property cooling measures to continue to weigh on the overall sentiment of the private residential property market in Singapore," said UE.

But it "will continue to seek investment and partnership opportunities and will make selective property acquisitions as and when such opportunities arise", it added.

UE executive chairman Zhong Sheng Jian said: "Amid global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties, the group is in a good position to take advantage of investment and partnership opportunities. We will be launching our Dairy Farm residential development project within the next few months and we will continue to grow our property portfolio and land bank systematically."

UE shares closed up two Singapore cents or 0.77 per cent at S$2.62 on Wednesday before the results announcement.

Companies & Markets

Straits Trading posts 25.5% drop in Q2 net profit to S$25.3m

UMS posts 44% slide in Q2 net profit on trade tensions, falling prices

ayondo's B2C European social trading business files for insolvency

Cortina posts 69% jump in Q1 net profit, flags competitive market ahead

Exec chairman assisting in China's 'confidential' probe: Yangzijiang

Sembcorp Industries posts 20% rise in Q2 net profit to S$98m

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly