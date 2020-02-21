United Engineers to be delisted from SGX with effect from Feb 26

UNITED Engineers (UE) will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with effect from 9am on or around Feb 26.

The company's preference shares will be delisted at the same time as well.

UE is being privatised by major shareholder Yanlord Land, following its mandatory general offer for UE in October 2019.

By end-December 2019, most shareholders had tendered their shares, resulting in UE's free float falling below the required 10 per cent.