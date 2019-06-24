You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

United Food Holdings' independent auditor issues qualified opinion on FY2019 financial statements

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 8:20 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

LACK of information related to United Food Holdings' disposal of a group of wholly owned subsidiaries, as well as evidence of the occurrence and accuracy of payroll expenses for redundant employees incurred by a subsidiary, has resulted in the group's independent auditors giving a qualified opinion on its financial statement for the 15 months ended March 31, 2019.

United Food recorded a loss of 17.1 million yuan (S$3.4 million) on discontinued operations for the five-month period prior to disposing of subsidiaries Post-Ante Trading Limited, Globe Bright Limited, Linyi Shengquan Grease and Linyi Jiang Tian Trading Limited. The group also recorded a gain on the disposal of the subsidiaries totalling 27.2 million yuan.

But the independent auditor, Foo Kon Tan LLP, was denied access by the purchasers to the financial information and management accounts relating to the discontinued operations and the disposal in May 2018. It was therefore unable to determine the extent of the loss on discontinued operations and gain on disposal.

Separately, the auditor's report for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017 contained a modified opinion because the auditor could not get evidence of the occurrence and accuracy of certain payroll expenses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The expenses totalling 3.4 million yuan were for redundant employees, incurred by United Food's subsidiary. As the opening balances help determine the financial results for the current financial period ended March 31, 2019, the auditor could not ascertain whether any adjustments were required for the opening balances or the corresponding figures for the current financial period.

Based on unaudited financial statements filed on May 29, United Food saw net loss widen to 27.6 million yuan for the three months ended March 31, from a loss of 13.44 million yuan in the year-ago period. Its financial year had been changed to end on March 31 of each year, from previously ending on Dec 31.

Revenue rose to 10 million yuan, more than 3.5 times from a year ago, mainly from the group's trading segment. The firm is also a producer and supplier of soya bean products and animal feed in China.

United Food was placed on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) watch list on June 6 as it failed to comply to both the minimum trading price (MTP) and financial entry criteria.

It failed the MTP criteria as it had a volume-weighted average price of less than S$0.20 per share and an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over the last six months. To fulfil the financial criteria, the firm cannot have pre-tax losses for its three most recently completed consecutive financial years, and must maintain an average daily market capitalisation of at least S$40 million over the last six months.

Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Union Gas assessing disruption to LPG supply after massive fire at supplier's Jurong facility

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

YuuZoo to perform support functions from Bangkok

Rex unit seals deal to acquire 30% interest in two Norwegian Sea licences

Alpha Energy, Rich Capital call for trading halts

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening