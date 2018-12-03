United Food Holdings posts 3 straight years of pre-tax losses

UNITED Food Holdings said on Monday that it has posted three consecutive years of pre-tax losses, based on audited full-year consolidated accounts.

SGX listing rules state that a company is put on a watchlist if it posts three straight years of pre-tax losses, and has an average daily market value of less than S$40 million over the last six months.

United Food Holdings' latest six-month average daily market value stood at S$41.5 million as at Nov 30, 2018.