United Food Holdings warns of Q1 net loss due to lower income

MAINBOARD-LISTED United Food Holdings on Monday warned that it expects a loss for its financial first quarter ended June 30, 2019, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited financial results.

United Food said the net loss for the quarter was primarily due to lower income from both its trading segment and its animal pre-mixed segment.

Further details of the group's financial performance will be disclosed in its results announcement for Q1, to be made no later than Aug 14.

United Food shares last closed unchanged at 10 Singapore cents last Thursday.