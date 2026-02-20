United Hampshire US Reit declares 12.1% higher H2 DPU of US$0.023

Revenue falls 0.3% to US$36.2 million for the half year

United Hampshire Reit's net property income grew 2.3% year on year to US$25 million for H2 FY2025 from US$24.4 million. PHOTO: UNITED HAMPSHIRE US REIT

[SINGAPORE] United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust’s (United Hampshire US Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) for the second half-year ended Dec 31, 2025, rose to US$0.023, up 12.1 per cent from US$0.0205 over the same period a year earlier, the Reit manager announced on Friday (Feb 20).

Revenue was down 0.3 per cent at US$36.2 million for H2, from US$36.4 million in the year-ago period.

This was primarily due to the absence of contributions from three properties divested in August 2024 and January 2025. Excluding these divestments and the recently acquired Dover Marketplace, same-store revenue would have increased 0.8 per cent, the Reit’s manager said in a statement.

Net property income (NPI) grew 2.3 per cent year on year to US$25 million for H2 FY2025 from US$24.4 million.

Distributable income for the half year rose 8.9 per cent to US$14 million from US$12.8 million.

Performance was supported by new lease commencements, rental escalations from existing leases, contributions from Dover Marketplace and lower interest costs following debt repayments made using divestment proceeds, the Reit manager said.

The distribution will be paid out on Mar 30, after books closure on Mar 2.

For the full year, DPU was 8.1 per cent higher at US$0.0439, versus US$0.0406 the previous year. Distributable income grew 5.7 per cent to US$26.9 million.

Full-year revenue was 1.7 per cent lower at US$72 million, and NPI eased 1.7 per cent to US$49 million.

Gerard Yuen, chief executive officer of the manager, said the results were underpinned by positive leasing momentum and proactive capital recycling, including the yield-accretive acquisition of Dover Marketplace and the recently completed acquisition of Wallingford Fair Shopping Center in January 2026.

“United Hampshire US Reit has delivered a strong performance in FY2025, recording a third consecutive period of DPU growth. Total unitholder returns reached 18 per cent, marking three consecutive years of positive returns,” he said.

The manager noted that the Reit’s portfolio valuation as at Dec 31, 2025, increased by 3.8 per cent year on year to US$774.3 million.

Units of United Hampshire US Reit ended at US$0.555, up US$0.005 or 0.9 per cent on Thursday.