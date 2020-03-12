You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

United Hampshire US Reit makes tepid debut at US$0.72 on SGX

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 2:42 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

UNITED Hampshire US Reit, the first retail real estate investment trust (Reit) with US exposure here, opened for trading on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard at US$0.72 apiece, 10 per cent lower from its initial public offering price.

The counter's latest trading price as at 2.04pm is US$0.71, with some 1.6 million shares changing hands.

Through its listing, the Reit looked to raise gross proceeds of about US$394.6 million by offering units at US$0.80, or S$1.12, each. This represents a yield of 7.4 per cent for the March-to-December period of 2020 and 7.6 per cent for 2021. Investors can choose to receive their distributions in US or Singapore dollars.

United Hampshire US Reit will be Asia's first US grocery-anchored shopping centre and self-storage Reit. There is no current retail Reit with US exposure in the Singapore Reit sector for comparison, but the US office Reits have forward yields ranging from 6.4 per cent to 8.4 per cent

The Reit disclosed on Wednesday night that the Singapore public offer attracted 848 valid applications for 10.3 million units, while 7.5 million units were available to the public for subscription. This represented a subscription rate of 1.4 times.

SEE ALSO

Institutional investors bought these 20 stocks on Monday, when everyone was selling

Meanwhile, the Reit's international placement of 80.3 million units to investors outside the US drew indications of interest in excess of US$220.1 million or around 3.4 times the value of the placement tranche available for subscription.

Based on the 87.8 million units available in total, the offering saw a subscription rate of 3.2 times.

The cornerstone investors include Kuang Ming Investments, an investment holding firm privately owned by Philip Ng and family; mutual fund management company Kasikorn Asset Management; director of Wing Tai Property Management Helen Chow; founders of Malaysia-listed piling and foundation firm Pintaras Jaya, Chiu Hong Keong and Khoo Yok Kee; and Bangkok Life Assurance.

Sponsors UOB Global Capital, which is the asset management subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, and American real estate manager The Hampshire Companies will each own a 9 per cent stake in the Reit.

The listing of United Hampshire US Reit brings the total number of SGX-listed Reits and property trusts to 45, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$109 billion, the SGX said on Thursday. 

Together with real estate companies, the overall real estate cluster has a combined market capitalisation of over S$187 billion, the bourse added. 

Companies & Markets

Institutional investors bought these 20 stocks on Monday, when everyone was selling

Broker's take: KGI downgrades Uni-Asia to 'neutral', halves target price to S$0.62

OCBC enables instant encashment of cash cheques at ATMs

Ascott Residence Trust buys Sydney serviced apartments for A$46m

OCBC says one of its staff diagnosed with novel coronavirus

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 02:48 PM
Government & Economy

Hubei province to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

[BEIJING] China's Hubei province, epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last...

Mar 12, 2020 02:21 PM
Transport

Frankfurt airport passenger volume down 14.5% at end of Feb: Fraport

[BERLIN] The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, declined by 14.5 per cent year on...

Mar 12, 2020 02:05 PM
Life & Culture

'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from coronavirus

[SEATTLE] An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are...

Mar 12, 2020 01:57 PM
Transport

Bombardier replaces CEO in new era focused on business jets

[MONTREAL] Bombardier Inc replaced the chief executive officer who orchestrated its breakup and appointed one of its...

Mar 12, 2020 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares resume fall on Thursday afternoon; STI sheds 3.8%

SINGAPORE shares remained firmly in the red as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.