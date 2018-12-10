You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Unitholders again say 'no' to winding up AIMS Property Securities Fund, in second vote in four days

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 12:18 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BOUTIQUE Australian investor Samuel Terry Asset Management has lost another attempt to have AIMS Property Securities Fund wound up, according to a unitholder vote that it called in Sydney on Monday.

The motion to wind up the dual-listed fund was defeated by an eight-point margin - wider than the six-point gap in a similar vote on Dec 7 - with votes representing 43.42 per cent of securities saying "no".

Entities related to fund manager AIMS Capital Management together have a 36.72 per cent deemed interest. While the manager divested its 19.9 per cent stake on Dec 5, parent AIMS Investment Group Holdings has significant voting power in the buyer through a managed investment scheme.

AIMS-related unitholders have leaned on their substantial voting block to stymie previous winding-up attempts, including Samuel Terry's first such bid in January 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Samuel Terry and another investment firm, Sandon Capital, had requisitioned a unitholders' meeting in late October, proposing to wind up AIMS Property Securities Fund. They cited dissatisfaction with issues such as a trading discount to the net asset value and portfolio allocation to related-party investments.

A few weeks later, the fund manager called a general meeting of its own for Dec 7. There were two motions on the agenda at that meeting: one to wind up the fund, which lost; and one that gave the manager a mandate to carry out a strategic review of the fund, which passed.

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Asia_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Stocks extend global retreat as growth worries clobber investors

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening