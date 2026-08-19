Unitree Robotics surges 629% after US$904 million Shanghai IPO

The Chinese startup’s listing comes as firms shift attention beyond foundation models to real-world applications

The Hangzhou-based company, officially known as Yushu Technology, sold 40.4 million shares at 150.8 yuan apiece, valuing it at about 61 billion yuan. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

UNITREE Robotics shares rose 629 per cent in its Shanghai trading debut after raising 6.1 billion yuan (US$904 million) in an initial public offering that will make it the first publicly traded humanoid robot maker in mainland China.

The shares of the Hangzhou-based company, officially known as Yushu Technology, rose to 1,100 yuan from the IPO price of 150.8 yuan. The firm sold 40.4 million shares in the offering.

Unitree, which competes with Hyundai Motor Group-owned Boston Dynamics and Tesla, has drawn global attention for its robots that run, dance and perform martial arts.

Its listing marks a landmark moment for China’s robotics sector which has become a key battleground in the Sino-US tech war.

This comes as embodied artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most closely watched frontiers in the global AI race as Beijing steps up support for strategic technologies ranging from semiconductors to humanoid robots.

Unitree’s offering is tapping into growing investor appetite for physical AI companies as attention shifts beyond foundation models and into real-world AI applications.

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In a sign of the demand, Unitree’s retail order book exceeded the 7.07 trillion yuan of bids generated by memory-chip giant CXMT in its blockbuster offering in July.

One reason behind the massive oversubscription rates is that regulators remain cautious about the valuations at which companies sell new shares to the public, requiring firms to have some comparison against peers in China and globally.

Authorities have been known to discourage richly-priced IPOs in an attempt to protect individual investors from losses. When markets are buoyant, that can lead to companies getting smaller cash infusions than investors are willing to commit.

Investment case for robots

The enthusiasm also underscores growing expectations that deployment of humanoid robots is beginning to accelerate.

“The mass-production inflection point appears close,” JPMorgan Chase analysts including Tim Huang wrote in a note.

They added that the investment case for China’s humanoid robot industry rests on accelerating commercialisation, supply-chain localisation opportunities and growing policy support.

JPMorgan forecasts global humanoid robot shipments will rise to 60,000 in 2026 and 1.75 million units by 2030, compared with 18,000 units in 2025.

The bank sees China accounting for more than half of global demand.

Unitree is among the companies that are expected to benefit if such growth materialises.

The company shipped more than 5,500 humanoid robots in 2025, ranking first globally, according to its prospectus.

Cumulative sales of its quadruped robots exceeded 33,000 units. Revenue surged to 1.7 billion yuan in 2025 from 393 million yuan a year earlier, while net profit reached 278 million yuan and gross margin exceeded 60 per cent.

Founded by Wang Xingxing, Unitree became one of China’s best-known robotics startups after its humanoid robots appeared at the country’s annual Spring Festival Gala.

Wang continues to own around a fifth of the company. The debut has catapulted his personal wealth to more than US$12 billion on paper.

Unitree’s IPO values the company at 35.89 times sales, according to the company’s prospectus. That compares with ratios of about 20 for industry peers listed in Hong Kong such as UBTech Robotics and Shenzhen Dobot.

“At the IPO price, Unitree’s valuation already implies fairly optimistic expectations,” said Bo Ben, CEO of Lam Harmo Capital.

“The long-term value proposition will depend on whether Unitree can translate its hardware lead into advances in AI capabilities.”

Investors are increasingly focusing on world models and software systems that serve as the “brain” of humanoid robots rather than hardware performance alone, he said.

The robot maker said it plans to use approximately 4.2 billion yuan of the IPO proceeds to fund embodied AI model development, humanoid robot research, new product programmes and manufacturing expansion projects.

William Xin, chairman of Spring Mountain Pu Jiang Investment Management, noted that Unitree’s blockbuster listing will add to its first-mover advantage.

This will help it survive in an industry where most other firms are losing money. Unlike most of its peers, Unitree is profitable even if few of its robots are used in commercial applications.

“At this early stage of competition, whoever gets listed and has visibility can grab the resources and have staying power,” Xin said.

Future products cut off from US market

While investors in China were quick to jump on the stock, others have cautioned that many of its sales to date have been one-off sales and that few of its robots are being used in commercial settings. Many of its products are sold to research institutions and universities.

Moreover, in July, the US Federal Communications Commission banned imports of future models of foreign-made humanoid and quadruped robots, including those from Unitree, citing national security concerns.

That cuts off a huge market for Unitree, which has become a case in point of how well China has been able to scale up in new highly strategic industries despite some products being first developed in the US.

Unitree based designs for its most successful robot dogs on innovations funded by the US military, a former US defence technology official and three top researchers involved in the project told Reuters.

The US Army research was published openly to stimulate progress in the field, a common practice, and Unitree did nothing underhand in using it.

Unitree has not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

In June, the Pentagon also added Unitree to a list of Chinese military companies, calling it a “contributor to the Chinese defence industrial base”.c

That designation falls short of a sanction but limits the US military’s future use of Unitree’s technology. Unitree has said its robots are for civilian use.

Deepseek among strategic investors

The IPO also drew attention because of the strategic investors backing the company.

About 20 per cent of the offering was allocated to strategic investors including AI startup DeepSeek, a Tencent-affiliated investment vehicle, and investment arms of major state-owned enterprises such as China National Petroleum, China Southern Power Grid and China Telecom.

DeepSeek received a 2.31 per cent stake allocation with a lockup period of three years.

The collaboration allows Unitree to draw on DeepSeek’s AI strength to develop embodied-intelligence models for its humanoid robots.

Tencent-linked investors also subscribed to the offering while agreeing to collaborate on robotics intelligence models and deployment scenarios.

Barometer for embodied AI prospects

With at least a half dozen Chinese humanoid robotics firms preparing to go public, Unitree’s successful listing could also build momentum for other such companies pursuing IPOs, including Leju Robotics and Deep Robotics, which have applied to list on mainland Chinese exchanges.

Another humanoid robot developer, Shanghai AgiBot Innovation Technology, has already begun preparations for a Hong Kong listing, according to local media reports.

Mech-Mind Robotics and X Square Robot are also said to be pursuing Hong Kong listings.

As the mainland’s first listed humanoid robot maker, Unitree’s debut may serve as a barometer for how investors view the commercial prospects of embodied AI.

Whether that optimism proves warranted will depend on how quickly humanoid robots move from showcases and pilot projects into daily use.

While pilot deployments are increasing and shipment forecasts point to rapid industry growth, many industry participants remain cautious about the pace of adoption, arguing that widespread commercial use will still depend on advances in AI models and real-world training data. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS