Universal Resource seeks legal advice on irregularities in special audit report

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
UNIVERSAL Resource and Services said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it is seeking legal advice to pursue losses after irregularities in the cash and bank balances of its Chinese subsidiary, Sky Petroleum Technology Development (Tianjin), surfaced in a special audit...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes