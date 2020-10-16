UnUsUaL expects net loss for H1 FY2021

UnUsUaL said it expects to report a net loss for the first half of its financial year to September, as it was hit by the impact of the pandemic.

It was profitable for the corresponding period last year, the Catalist-listed entertainment company said in a profit guidance issued on Friday.

Throughout the "circuit breaker" when Singapore was under partial lockdown and post lockdown, the entertainment group's projects were postponed as the entertainment and production industry falls under non-essential services.

UnUsUaL is currently working on new projects, and will make the necessary announcements at an appropriate time.

Also, the company is still in the process of finalising its unaudited financial results for H1 FY2021.