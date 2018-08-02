UnUsUaL lands North American live entertainment gig with show on Apollo

Media company UnUsUaL Ltd on Thursday said it plans to develop and produce Apollo, a show that looks at the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon, marking its first foray into the North American live entertainment industry.

MEDIA company UnUsUaL Ltd on Thursday said it plans to develop and produce Apollo, a show that looks at the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon, marking its first foray into the North American live entertainment industry.

It has entered into a binding heads of agreement with Nick Grace Management (NGM) to develop and produce the show. UnUsUaL and NGM will form a joint venture company under the agreement.

UnUsUaL will lead this round of investment into the US$13.5 million production of Apollo, representing a consortium of investors.

CEO of UnUsUaL, Leslie Ong, said: “It marks our first foray into the North American live entertainment industry, and we are as excited about the larger market potential as we are humbled to learn with an established partner, about the dynamics and opportunities of a more mature industry. This is a very important milestone for us, and it is in line with our plans to move from event production and concert promotion, to ownership of globally appealing shows and other forms of live entertainment IP.”

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Apollo is slated to start touring North America in the summer of 2019. It will run for a period of three years in various cities, after which it has plans to tour South-east Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the subsequent years.