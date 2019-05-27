You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL posts 31.7% rise in FY19 net profit to S$13.19m

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 7:38 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

MEDIA company UnUsUaL on Monday posted a 31.7 per cent jump year-on-year in net profit to S$13.19 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue rose 22.6 per cent to S$56.93 million in FY2019 on the back of higher revenue contributions from its promotion revenue and others revenue segments.

Earnings per share clocked in at 1.28 Singapore cents versus 0.98 cent a year ago.Commenting on its outlook, the company warned that the local and regional live entertainment industries remained competitive and challenging. It added: "In this regard, we have established our plans for the next 12 months, which include the promotion and production of globally appealing shows in addition to our usual offerings of concerts by well-known artistes. With this, we look towards a reasonable performance ahead."

The counter closed at 31.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down half a cent before its financial results were released.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

IHH CEO to step down at end of the year, replaced by former executive

Bukit Sembawang posts Q4 net loss of S$11.6m

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades CapitaLand Mall Trust to 'buy' with S$2.65 target price

China Everbright Water unit bags 2nd phase of industrial waste water project in Jiangsu

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,158.78, down 0.35% on day

Tee International calls for trading halt pending announcement

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

May 27, 2019
Garage

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening