UnUsUaL posts 31.7% rise in FY19 net profit to S$13.19m

MEDIA company UnUsUaL on Monday posted a 31.7 per cent jump year-on-year in net profit to S$13.19 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue rose 22.6 per cent to S$56.93 million in FY2019 on the back of higher revenue contributions from its promotion revenue and others revenue segments.

Earnings per share clocked in at 1.28 Singapore cents versus 0.98 cent a year ago.Commenting on its outlook, the company warned that the local and regional live entertainment industries remained competitive and challenging. It added: "In this regard, we have established our plans for the next 12 months, which include the promotion and production of globally appealing shows in addition to our usual offerings of concerts by well-known artistes. With this, we look towards a reasonable performance ahead."

The counter closed at 31.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down half a cent before its financial results were released.