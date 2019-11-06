You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB appoints receivers for Libra Group's Loyang Drive property

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 10:23 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED building solutions provider Libra Group, which suspended trading in August when it could no longer continue as a going concern, disclosed on Wednesday that United Overseas Bank (UOB) has appointed receivers for the company's mortgaged property in Loyang Drive.

UOB had in September sent letters of demand claiming that certain default events had happened with banking facilities granted to Libra Engineering Pte Ltd. According to earlier bourse filings by Libra, the bank has asked for the payment of the equivalent of more than S$1.3 million - which represents the sums guaranteed, as well as outstanding amounts, under the entire credit line.

Libra has now said that it received a notice from KPMG on Tuesday over the mortgaged property at 53 Loyang Drive, which the company bought for S$16 million in 2014. Bob Yap, Martin Wong and Toh Ai Ling were named the joint and several receivers for property.

Libra's board said that the company is taking legal advice on its next steps and is "considering its options" when it comes to the latest letter appointing receivers for the Loyang property.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The board noted in its announcement that the Loyang property is excluded from Libra's six-month debt moratorium, which was granted by the High Court on Nov 14.

SEE ALSO

Singapore High Court grants Libra 6-month protection against creditors

Another property, at 34 Sungei Kadut Loop, was also left out of the court protection from creditors. Lender Maybank Singapore had separately sent a letter of demand to a wholly-owned Libra unit in September, seeking to take possession of the Sungei Kadut property.

Libra will give updates to its shareholders "when there are material updates as may be necessary or appropriate", the board added, while advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the company's securities.

Libra shares last changed hands at 3.5 Singapore cents before the trading suspension.

Companies & Markets

First Reit keeps Q3 DPU flat at 2.15 S cents

Sunningdale Tech Q3 net profit drops 26% to S$5.57m

CH Offshore Q3 net loss widens as brokers' commission raises costs

Citic Envirotech's parent makes S$0.55-a-share offer in privatisation bid

Frencken Q3 net profit more than doubles on lack of impairment losses

Jardine C&C posts 20.7% drop in Q3 underlying net profit to US$206.7m

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 09:56 PM
Government & Economy

US productivity drops by most since Q4 2015

[WASHINGTON] American workers were unexpectedly less productive during the third quarter, with growth in their...

Nov 6, 2019 09:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Germany ready to move on euro zone bank reform, but sets tough conditions

[BERLIN] Germany proposed four reforms on Wednesday that it wanted the euro zone to adopt to complete its stalled...

Nov 6, 2019 09:16 PM
Transport

Boeing to invest US$1b in global safety drive

[SEATTLE] Boeing Co is planning an initial investment of around US$1 billion into industry-wide pilot development as...

Nov 6, 2019 08:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's biggest trading group, said on Wednesday it would shut its Singapore-based crude...

Nov 6, 2019 08:17 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit keeps Q3 DPU flat at 2.15 S cents

HEALTHCARE real estate investment trust First Reit will pay out a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.15 Singapore...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly