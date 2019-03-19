UOB Bullion and Futures to sell brokerage and clearing business to INTL FCStone

FINANCIAL services firm INTL FCStone has inked an asset purchase agreement to acquire the futures and options brokerage and clearing business of UOB Bullion and Futures Limited, according to a media statement by the acquirer on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify the value of the transaction with INTL FCStone's Singapore subsidiary, but the deal hinges on the Monetary Authority of Singapore giving the green light.

UOB Bullion and Futures is a unit of UOB and was established in 1978.

Deputy chief executive, Asia, of INTL FCStone, Greg Kallinikos said: "Adding such a well-established, Asian-focused futures and options brokerage and clearing business to the INTL FCStone group gives us critical mass in our regional capabilities, provides us access to a solid and reputable client base, and enhances our global product offering out of Singapore. This acquisition solidifies our strong commitment to the Asian region, and we look forward to becoming the leading provider of global market access in Singapore."

INTL FCStone is a provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world. Nasdaq-listed, it has a nearly 100-year track record and focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors.